Rajasekhar resigns as Executive Vice President of MAA after feud with fellow actor Naresh

Actor Rajasekhar recently resigned from his post of Executive Vice President of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) after having an issue with actor Naresh, the president of MAA, reports The News Minute.

The incident occurred rather dramatically during the event to launch MAA's 2020 diary. Rajasekhar entered stage midway in the event, and expressed his dissatisfaction with Naresh. Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, and others, who were also presiding over the event, were initially surprised at Rajasekhar's revelations.

Jayasudha, Mohan Babu, and other actors politely asked him to leave the stage but Rajasekhar refused to listen.

The allegations against Naresh ranged from running the organisation unilaterally to not doing films ever since he became president of MAA among others.

Rajasekhar, along with his wife Jeevitha (general secretary of MAA), accused Naresh of not doing any paperwork after he became the president.

Chiranjeevi, who is the Founding President of MAA, was visibly miffed after Rajasekhar left the stage, and reiterated personal issues be kept aside at such social events.

Chiranjeevi irritated with Rajasekhar behaviour on stage:

After the meeting concluded, Rajasekhar submitted his resignation from the post of Executive Vice-president of the association. He wrote in his letter he had given his best shot at continuing with the MAA despite Naresh's attempts at working against the general interests of the organisation's members.

Later, in a series of tweets, Rajasekhar clarified the events on Thursday should not be considered as a feud between Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, and himself.

Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me.

Things aren't right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me.

I apologise for any inconveniance caused to our guests!

But it is high time and I had to speak about it! I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Plz dnt blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu garu, Chiranjeevi garu and me.

I have high respect for both of them and their concern and work towards MAA. Do not project this in any other way.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 13:14:44 IST