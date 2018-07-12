Raja Krishna Menon's next production to star Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli

Raja Krishna Menon, who has previously directed the Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift and the gastronomical drama Chef with Saif Ali Khan, will now be producing the yet-untitled directorial debut of his associate Uday Singh, which is going to feature Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead.

Uday had worked with National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra on Yeh Saali Zindagi and Inkaar before he assisted Menon on Airlift.



Priyanshu Painyuli told Pune Mirror that he was approached for the film last year following the wrap up of the shoot for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. "I was excited when I learnt that Raja sir is producing the film." he said, adding that he was a huge fan of Menon.

The story, informed Painyuli, according to the Pune Mirror report, is set in Bangalore and centres around three friends from IT background who form a start-up. "In the story, my character Kapil gets stuck between his belief system and the ideas with which their investors come on board. Uday is from the IT sector, having worked at Microsoft years ago. That experience has come in handy,” he added.

Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming film is based on the life of a boxer and will be featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 10:37 AM