Raj Thackeray supports Nana Patekar: Women should report incidents immediately, not after 10 years

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray spoke in support of actor Nana Patekar, who stands accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. The political leader was speaking at Amravati when he addressed the sexual harassment row.

"Though Nana Patekar is arrogant, I don’t think he will indulge in such activities ... If someone is doing anything wrong to a woman, she should report it immediately and not after 10 years," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. The politician is currently on a 10-day tour in Vidarbha as part of his election campaign.

Dutta filed a police complaint against Patekar and recorded a statement at Goregaon police station on 9 October. Patekar filed a legal notice against Dutta in response to her allegations, calling them false and asking for an apology. He was supposed to address the press shortly after returning from the shoot of Housefull 4, but held only a brief meeting with the press where he refused to take any questions.

Samee Siddiqui, the producer of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, also submitted an application before the Oshiwara police station, stating the investigation had already been carried out by the Goregaon police. He alleged that no molestation had occurred and deemed the fiasco a "publicity stunt".

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 13:02 PM