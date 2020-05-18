Raj Tarun confirms he will be part of the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl

Raj Tarun has confirmed the signing of the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl . In his recent interview to The Indian Express, the actor opened up on his upcoming projects, survival of cinema in the times of pandemic and the growing popularity of OTT platforms.

Last December, Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions confirmed acquiring the remake rights of Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Tarun confirmed on boarding the Dream Girl remake project, "I have also signed the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl under Suresh Productions and it’s going to be a challenging project for me," he said to The Indian Express.

The original was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Films and saw Ayushmann Khurrana as a small town boy, who could mimic a woman's voice. His character finds a job as a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Hilarity ensues when some of his overzealous clients fall in love with 'Pooja'.

Previously, Tarun had revealed about his plans to star in remake to The Hindu “I want to play such roles. Doing routine stuff kills the artiste in you. Nothing wrong in doing commercial entertainers but if you do three films like that, then you must ensure that you do at least one which challenges the actor in you. The priority should be to keep the audience engaged. As long an artist puts in an honest and sincere effort, he will always find work,” he said.

Tarun also has a film for Annapurna Studios under the direction of Srinivas Gavireddy in his pipeline.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 14:42:57 IST

