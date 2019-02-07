Raj Kundra turns director for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video featuring Anita Hassanandani

After featuring in a music video, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has turned director with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming number 'Teri Yaad'. The video is set to feature television actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy.

Portions of the song have been inspired from the love story between Raj and Shilpa. The debutant director told Mirror that Rohit was apprehensive about the idea of a video since he was not a professional actor. He even insisted that he would not dance. “I told him he could just be the lovebird, like he is in real life,” quips Raj.

Since Pakistani artistes are presently banned in India, the song was recorded abroad. On being asked if he had any plans of directing a film in the upcoming future, Raj replies saying the video made him realise how difficult a directorial job actually is. He says he respects directors even more now. "It’s great learning and I can tick it off my bucket list, but I don’t know if I can do this again,” says the director.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 13:06:42 IST