Mumbai Police on Sunday said they are investigating if Raj Kundra set up other apps after HotShots was removed from Play Store and App Store.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been accused of running HotShots, a pornographic application through Viaan Industries. Mumbai Police has now said that they are investigating if Kundra has connections to three to four apps that stream pornographic content, reports The Indian Express.

The police also believe that Kundra set up other apps after HotShots was removed from Play Store and App Store.

When Kundra’s wife, actress Shilpa Shetty was questioned about the app, she stated that HotShots content was erotica and not pornographic. Shetty has also said that she was unaware about the application that contained porn films.

Kundra and the IT head of his company are in police custody. The bail hearing for Kundra will be in the Bombay High Court today, 26 July. His lawyer has alleged that the arrest of Kundra is illegal as none of the videos [produced by Kundra] can be called pornographic.

However, Mumbai Police has revealed that four people who worked at Kundra’s company Viaan Industries have become witnesses in this case.

Earlier, his bail plea was quashed by a lower court after which the accused moved the Bombay High Court.

The police have also alleged that Kundra had used two of his accounts to keep the money collected through the HotShots app. These accounts in Yes Bank and Union Bank of Africa are under scanner by the police. It has been alleged that Kundra used the money made from the HotShots app for online betting.

In its searches, the police claimed to have found as many as 51 obscene videos from Kundra’s office. They have also found a ‘hidden cupboard’ in his office. It is likely that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is going to register cases against him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and for money laundering.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on 19 July with 11 people because it was alleged that they have links to the creation of pornographic content.