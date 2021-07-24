The model said she has been receiving many “abusive, threatening and vulgar' messages on Facebook and Instagram from 'automated' and 'fake' accounts after her allegations against Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on 19 July for the illegal activity of creating and selling pornographic material. While he is in police custody till 27 July and the investigation is currently going on, model-actor Sagarika Shona recently accused Kundra of demanding a nude audition from her. Following her allegations against Kundra, she has been reportedly receiving threatening and abusive calls and messages.

According to News18, Suman has now filed a police complaint that she has been receiving many “abusive, threatening and vulgar" messages on her social media handles from "automated" and "fake" accounts after her allegations against Kundra. In her complaint, the model has alleged that she is being threatened to be killed or raped and she now fears for her life as people might harm her as well as her family.

A few days ago, Suman had claimed that the businessman's former PA Umesh Kamat got in touch with her and offered a web show. “He told me I have to audition online, and I was ready for it because during the lockdown all auditions were happening online. When the audition started, he demanded I take my clothes off and that is when I refused to go ahead," she had said.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch had recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement in connection with the ongoing case against her husband. The Baazigar star has reportedly pleaded not guilty and added that most of the HotShots app's content was erotica and no pornographic content was being circulated or produced on the platform. Shetty further stated that she was not aware of the app hosting pornographic content.

Kundra, along with is company's IT head Ryan Thorpe, was taken into custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act earlier this week. After their remand expired yesterday, both of them were produced before the magistrate. Seeking further custody of Kundra and Thorpe, the police shared a few details of the ongoing probe before the court and revealed that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd and bought the HotShots app through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd in order to upload "objectionable videos".