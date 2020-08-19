Rainn Wilson's Utopia, Karanvir Bohra's Bhanwar, Kushal Tandon's Bebaakee: Trailers This Week

In Utopia, Rainn Wilson teams up with a bunch of youngsters to fight a global pandemic, when they realize the catastrophic events predicted in a comic book are actually coming true.

This week, Amazon has released the trailer of Rainn Wilson, John Cusack-starrer apocalyptic drama, Utopia. The story revolves around a group of comic book fans who discover dark secrets lurking in the pages of a book.

Other trailers include Zee5's romantic drama, Bebaakee, starring Kushal Tandon as a journalist who falls in love with a girl on the job. Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra has also released the trailer of his upcoming horror series, Bhanwar, which was shot entirely during the lockdown period.

From a romantic drama of star crossed lovers to a horror flick about a young couple, here are trailers to some of the most anticipated shows right now.

Bebaakee

Bebaakee, starring Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani and Shiv Jyoti Rajput, is about the passion and strength of love, friendship and the destruction hate causes.

Rajput plays Kainaat, a happy-go-lucky girl with her own dreams and ambitions, while Sufiyam is essayed by Tandon, Sufiyan and Kainaat are journalists whose paths cross during work and they fall in love. However, things change when Sufiyan's brother (Jotwani) too falls in love with her.

Other cast members include Sameer Malhotra, Saloni Vora, Suchitra Pillai, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pratik Sehajpal, Aditi Vats, and IshaanDhawan.

Bebaakee will release on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on 30 August.

Utopia

Written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn, Utopia follows a group of comic book fans as they unearth secrets about the world represented in the pages of the titular comic book. The series features Rainn Wilson as a virologist battling a global pandemic and John Cusack as a dubious tech billionaire. The show also stars Sasha Lane.

Utopia premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 25 September.

Bhanwar

Karanvir Bohra has made his directorial debut with ZEE5 web series Bhanwar. Besides Bohra, the show also stars Priya Banerjee, Teejay Sidhu and Mantra in the pivotal roles. The thriller, which deals with the concept of time travel, has been created during the lockdown.

The story follows a couple who moves into a new apartment haunted by their own ghosts and time travel to discover how they get killed.

The series released on ZEE5 on 18 August.