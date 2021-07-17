After an intimate wedding ceremony, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar hosted a grand reception attended by Mika Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Jasmin Bhasin, among others.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar got married on 16 July at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. For the big day, Vaidya opted for an ivory sherwani, while Parmar chose a bright red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range by duo designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in which she looked ravishing.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate wedding in the presence of family members and close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the wedding was followed by a grand reception attended by the likes of Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Mika Singh, and Jasmin Bhasin

Among the many celebrities, Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni and music composer Toshi Sabri were part of their wedding festivities. They also shared a couple of pictures for fans on social media that are currently making headlines.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the wedding and the reception below:

In most of the pictures and videos, the newly-married couple is beaming with joy as they took their wedding pheras and exchanged rings. During the wedding ceremony, Vaidya was captured singing a Ganesh mantra with his beautiful bride by his side.

Earlier this week, Parmar celebrated her bachelorette party with close friends following which photos from the event went viral where she was seen having fun with her friends.

Weeks back, the much-in-love couple had announced their wedding date on social media when they posted a joint statement about their marriage. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” the statement read.

Vaidya had proposed to Parmar during his stint on the fourteenth edition of Colors TV’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss.