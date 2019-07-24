Rahul Bose claims he is charged Rs 440 for two Bananas at luxury hotel: Today, in Wait! What?

Luxury comes at a price. It seems like actor Rahul Bose is coming to terms with its harsh reality. Rahul, who is currently in Chandigarh shooting for a film, is staying at one of the city's high-end hotels. However, he recently got a taste of unreasonable pricing at the luxury hotel. Post the incident, Rahul put out a sarcastic video on Twitter complaining about the exorbitant price range.

The Dil Dhadakne Do says in the video that he ordered two bananas during his workout session in the hotel gym and was charged Rs. 442.5 for it. Bewildered at the amount, the 51-year-old actor further adds that the bananas are "too good for him". The bananas were grandly classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too.

Watch the video here

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Twitterati expressed their shock over the price of the fruits and sympathises with the actor. While one user thought that it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked saying that it feels like "daylight robbery". Check out the reactions

So, for a "Banana shake" they would have charged you similar to the next iPhone I assume — Aseem Yadav (@AseemY) July 22, 2019

Whoa that's incredible... glad you shared this video...atleast we know where not to go in future — Rishikesh Shevde (@Rishiroody) July 22, 2019

@JWMarriottChd Is this how you cheat your guests by charging GST wrongfully ? I wonder how many crores you must have frisked out till date from your guests by this way of cheating. This is day light robbery.@GST_Council — Maheedhar Naidu (@maheedharspeaks) July 23, 2019

Rahul ji If you can’t afford five stars don’t stay in them. — Himanshu Jain (@himanshujainon) July 22, 2019

However, a few users bought the overprice popcorn in movie theaters and pinned down Rahul's entire argument. Some even claimed that he simply should not have stayed in a five-star hotel.

So you chose to stay in the most expensive room category of one of the most expensive hotel chains... And then cry foul for them charging you bananas! How's 25k a night worth when its double the monthly salary of many? They charge because you pay... Simple!! — Dr. Ravi Mehta (@thedrugdoc) July 23, 2019

Don’t ur movie stars like SRK or salman charge premium for watching their movies on festivals ? Or don’t Ut movie theatres charge upto 150 bucks for bottle of water?its pure business,they got to make money https://t.co/82KbbYRNDF bananas from outside n eat in room.no1 is stopping — puneet chitkara (@chitkarapuneet) July 22, 2019

Sir, the feeling for us is the same when we buy popcorn in theatres !! 😉 — venkatesh (@v3nky) July 23, 2019

Rahul, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife, was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 11:32:50 IST