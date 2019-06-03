You are here:

Ragini MMS Returns season 2: ALTBalaji ropes in Rakshanda Khan to play ghostbuster in erotic-horror show

FP Staff

Jun 03, 2019 15:15:48 IST

Veteran television actress Rakshanda Khan, known for her grey characters, is all set to play a paranormal activist in the second season of ALTBalaji’s erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns. Rakshanda will play Bharti, a ghostbuster, who helps Ragini (Divya Agarwal) and her friends solve the strange mystery surrounding them.

Ragini MMS Returns season 2: ALTBalaji ropes in Rakshanda Khan to play ghostbuster in erotic-horror show

Rakshanda Khan

Ragini MMS is not just a show. It’s a legacy created by Ekta Kapoor and being a part of something as big as this is a proud moment for me. I believe as an actor, we should not restrict oneself basis the medium and keep moving forward to explore as much as possible. I made my digital debut with Ragini MMS Returns and I am continuing my experiment with its new installment.”

She added that her long-standing association with Balaji has made her comfortable continuing her stint in the second instalment.

The second season of Ragini MMS Returns will revolve around of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who, along with her friends, plans to go on a trip. However, their lives are turned upside down after a series of paranormal events.

The show will also feature Varun Sood in a pivotal role.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 15:15:48 IST

tags: ALTBalaji , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , NowStreaming , Ragini mms returns , rakshanda khan

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Karisma Kapoor on digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood: 'All mothers will relate to my character'

Karisma Kapoor on digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood: 'All mothers will relate to my character'

Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being abused by her stepfather on David Letterman's talk show

Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being abused by her stepfather on David Letterman's talk show

Chopsticks trailer: Mithila Palkar seeks Abhay Deol's help to find her stolen car in Netflix's first Indian Original film

Chopsticks trailer: Mithila Palkar seeks Abhay Deol's help to find her stolen car in Netflix's first Indian Original film