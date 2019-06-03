Ragini MMS Returns season 2: ALTBalaji ropes in Rakshanda Khan to play ghostbuster in erotic-horror show

Veteran television actress Rakshanda Khan, known for her grey characters, is all set to play a paranormal activist in the second season of ALTBalaji’s erotic-horror web series Ragini MMS Returns. Rakshanda will play Bharti, a ghostbuster, who helps Ragini (Divya Agarwal) and her friends solve the strange mystery surrounding them.

“Ragini MMS is not just a show. It’s a legacy created by Ekta Kapoor and being a part of something as big as this is a proud moment for me. I believe as an actor, we should not restrict oneself basis the medium and keep moving forward to explore as much as possible. I made my digital debut with Ragini MMS Returns and I am continuing my experiment with its new installment.”

She added that her long-standing association with Balaji has made her comfortable continuing her stint in the second instalment.

The second season of Ragini MMS Returns will revolve around of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who, along with her friends, plans to go on a trip. However, their lives are turned upside down after a series of paranormal events.

The show will also feature Varun Sood in a pivotal role.

