Raghu Ram on producing sci-fi web series A.I.S.H.A, and why quitting Roadies was for the best

Raghu Ram is well known for his for his contribution to the travel-based reality show Roadies, but now he feels that bidding goodbye to the show was his best decision. He will soon bring out the third installment of his web series A.I.S.H.A. "I have never thought of not working. As a creative person, if I want to create something, I will do that. The best thing I did was quit Roadies because being on that show, I would not have had the time to create something like this (A.I.S.H.A). I don't want to be remembered as the 'Roadies guy'".

Raghu, along with his brother Rajiv, are the producers of this upcoming web series based on artificial intelligence. Talking about the show, he addressed the lack of digital platforms during the first season of A.I.S.H.A. "When A.I.S.H.A came with its first season, there were no Netflix or Amazon Prime or other such OTT platforms in India and all the digital content was related to comedy, be it in stand up or fiction. We were the first to work with sci-fi fiction. The second season was built on that, but now the stakes are different, the production you will see is big and even though our show is in the sci-fi genre, it is more of human drama," says Raghu.

Digital content is now a hot favorite among viewers but it is also often criticised for its unfiltered approach. The Tees Maar Khan actor adds that although he doesn't believe in censorship, the makers should also be a little sensible, "I do not believe in censorship. But there should be a responsibility as well; the content creator can't show everything. That is self-censorship and the medium is different." He continues, "Television is a family medium where everyone in the family gets along to watch particular content together so one has to care about it, whereas your smartphones and laptops are a personal viewing platform. We watch the content at our convenience".

Raghu Ram and his hot-headed nature was synonymous with Roadies, and he was often criticised for being rude on the show, but he feels that now everyone has become the same. "People used to say I'm nasty, I abuse a lot, talk very rudely with everyone but now I feel that in the last five-six years, everyone in the digital world has become the same." He even added that the country is now a reality show itself: "Jingoism is on a high; you have to prove your loyalty towards your nation. I think that India has become like a reality show judge and it's not because of me."

Apart from dabbling in television and digital, Raghu was last seen in the John Abraham-starter Jhootha Hi Sahi. He confirmed that working in films is not his priority and he will appear in them only if the subject is interesting.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 11:14:13 IST