Raghu Ram announces wife Natalie Di Luccio's pregnancy on Instagram; says he is 'over the moon'

Television personality Raghu Ram and singer Natalie Di Luccio, who married in December 2018, are expecting their first child together. An excited Raghu took to social media and announced the news. He shared a photo of himself with Natalie, where they have interlocked their fingers with a pair of tiny shoes hanging downwards.

In another still, Natalie is dressed in a bright yellow floral dress, while Raghu is seen holding her bump as she holds tiny blue shoes.

Check out all the photos here

Congratulatory messages followed from friends and colleagues after he shared the pictures. His former co-judge on MTV Roadies, Rannvijay Singh Singha, wished the couple best by commenting on the post. Actor Ayushamann Khurrana, who won the second season of MTV Roadies, also congratulated Raghu. Television actor Karanvir Bohra also shared his best wishes ahead of this new journey.

The MTV Roadies creator was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg and announced the news of the separation after 10 years of their marriage, in January 2016. Natalie Di Luccio was reportedly in a four-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015, before marrying Raghu.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 10:42:23 IST