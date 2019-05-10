Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 pulls in Rs 70 cr in Tamil Nadu; Uyare earns Rs 9.4 cr worldwide in 10 days

Raghava Lawrence's blockbuster horror comedy Kanchana 3 continues to mint money at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The film, which edged past the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide theatrical grosses, after just 10 days of theatrical run, has set the cash registers ringing in the state with a cumulative running total of Rs 70 crore. The movie is holding superbly across the state with a solid third weekend gross of Rs 5 crore, which is excellent considering two new Tamil releases, Devarattam and K13, hit cinemas on 1 and 3 May respectively.

Produced by Sun Pictures and Raghavendra Productions, the Raghava Lawrence-directed horror outing is the second film in the Muni/Kanchana franchise to score a century grosser at the ticket window. Kanchana 3, which also features Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli as female leads, has garnered a domestical total of Rs 100 crore, including the Rs 35 crore rest of India theatrical revenue. The success of Kanchana 3 is very essential for Lawrence, who has proved his mojo at the ticket window after successive flops such as Sivalinga and Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva.

New release Devarattam, which stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan as leads, opened decently at the box office despite receiving middling reviews from critics. The film, directed by Muthaiah and bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, has sailed past the Rs 6 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu in its five-day opening weekend. The makers smartly capitalised on the Labour's Day extended weekend and released the film on 1 May, two days before mystery thriller K13 hit theaters on 3 May. Although the response to Devarattam was not up to the mark in Chennai and its surrounding locales, the film fetched great numbers in the southern territories of Tamil Nadu.

In 11 days, Dulquer Salmaan's holdover commercial entertainer Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, directed by BC Noufal, has hauled in a domestic total of Rs 12.4 crore, including the excellent Kerala gross of Rs 11 crore. The film, which also stars Nikhila Vimal, Soubin Shahir, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Salim Kumar in important roles, raked in an impressive total of nearly Rs 4.7 crore in the UAE-GCC territory in mere four days.

Parvathy's Uyare, which opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, has scored a worldwide total of Rs 9.4 crore in 10 days of theatrical run. In Kerala alone, the movie has grossed an estimated total of Rs 5.1 crore so far and is holding decently in a sizable number of screens. It also took the fourth biggest rest of Kerala opening this year in Malayalam films, besting the opening weekend numbers of Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha and Nivin Pauly's Mikhael in just two days.

A flurry of releases has been planned this week in Tamil, including Jiiva's cyber-crime thriller Kee, Vishal and Raashi Khanna's Ayogya (official Tamil remake of Junior NTR's Telugu blockbuster Temper), and Atharvaa and Hansika Motwani's action thriller 100. Tollywood, which has not witnessed any major release ever since Nani and Shraddha Srinath's Jersey hit screens on 19 April, will have a major big-ticket project in Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi, which opened worldwide yesterday on 9 May.

The pre-release numbers procured by Maharshi, which marks Mahesh Babu's 25th film, are incredibly huge. The worldwide pre-release theatrical rights of the film are pegged at Rs 100 crore approximately, including the massive Telugu states sale of Rs 76 crore. The Vamshi Paidipally-directed social drama, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj and Mukesh Rishi in important roles, has to fetch a global distributor share of over Rs 100 crore to be a profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved.

