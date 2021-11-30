Ghana Kasoota which loosely translates to ‘awesome’ in Haryanvi, has desi swag with contemporary hip-hop beats.

One of the most famous names in the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar, recently gave his fans a treat by dropping a dance number -- Ghana Kasoota along with Bajre Da Sitta singer Rashmeet Kaur. “I have studied in Haryana for two years and have many friends from that area. Ghana Kasoota (totally awesome) is a common slang that they use and it stayed with me. Lyrics should resonate with people who are listening the song. The last two years have been quite taxing and trying for most people and with the onset of year-end festivities this month, I wanted to put out a track that is more celebratory and entertaining in spirit,” Raftaar says while talking about the inspiration behind making such a fun and upbeat number.

For Raftaar, working with the Nadiyon Paar singer was an obvious choice. He feels no one else could have done it better than Rashmeet. He says,

“There was no second thought. Rashmeet is versatile; she can sing in a coarse voice and then go into a more classical voice seamlessly. She is an integral part of Kalamkar and when she reached the studio, she started in her style but then I had to tell her that Haryanvi is a coarse language and you need to do it as if you are singing a lullaby and she delivered it in one take. That’s how good she is.”

The video for the party song is brought to life by eclectic freestyle choreography put together by choreographer duo Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

Also read: One Mic Stand writers room on making stand-up sets for celebrities, and training them to be 'losers' on stage

Raftaar never misses a chance to give credit to his team, while talking about his look in the song, he says, “If you liked the way how I looked, then the credit should go to Manraj, my designer. I usually wear my clothes in the videos but for this song -- Sony wanted me to look like a ‘hero’ – an urban desi guy.”

Raftaar believes that it’s always good to work with people from different backgrounds as one “gets to learn” from them. The same was the situation for him while working with Surabhi Jyoti. He says, “On the set (of the music video), she was very cooperative, very collaborative and very insightful as far as promoting the music video was concerned. She taught me how to use social media. I learned to make reels. It was fun working with her.”

Do you remember BLACKSHEEP by Raftaar? It had some of the best wordplay in an Indian rap song. Raftaar spoke about certain elements of his gang who turned out to be different from what they seemed at first and compared them to black sheep. As a follow up, he is coming back with part of the song. “I wanted to thank all my mentors and you’ll hear a lot of names in the song,” Raftaar tells us. He also released a video game on play store based on the same song.



Raftaar’s Kalamkaar nurtures young hip-hop, rap, pop and EDM talent. Talking about the same, he says, “Kalamkaar is a family. I never had anyone to guide me while I was starting and I didn’t want the same for these young artistes.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.