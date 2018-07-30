Raees director Rahul Dholakia to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani for action-thrilller

National Award winner Rahul Dholakia, who last wrote and directed the critical and commercially successful Raees, is once again teaming up with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for an action-thriller. The film is said to revolve around a fire fighter named Tukaram and how he motivates his team to tackle SOS calls.

The untitled film has been inspired by various real-life incidents and will also take the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride with a father-son story woven into the plot. Like every Bollywood film this one too will have an antagonist to create friction.

Dholakia was inspired to make this film as the subject of fire has not been portrayed onscreen in mainstream Hindi cinema with the exception of Ravi Chopra's 1980 The Burning Train.

"But a series of fires in the city of late makes me believe that it’s time for a film that celebrates these unsung heroes. For me, the firefighters are on par with cops and soldiers, but their heroics have gone largely unacknowledged even in a city of skyscrapers. They put their lives on the line every other day to put out and save us from fires which sometimes spark off from our own carelessness and violation of safety norms. They are also called to pull a child out of a borewell, rescue a kitten from the roof, clear an uprooted tree from the road and help during a building collapse or a deluge. Even during the 26/11 attacks they played a significant role in the rescues but went unheralded," elaborated Dholakia.

The director has met many firefighters over the course of his research for the film, visited fire stations and has also been on a few trails with Randeep Hooda, the brand ambassador for Mumbai's fire brigade.

Giving more insights on his upcoming project, Dholakia said, "A film like this offers plenty of scope for emotions and drama, action and visual thrills, with a larger-than-life protagonist at the centre, the surroundings and story-telling technique bringing in the realism,"

Vijay Maurya, National Award-winning dialogue writer, who has starred in Tumhari Sulu and is also working with Kabir Khan on 83 and Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy, has been working with Dholakia on the dialogues.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 15:14 PM