In a remarkable turn of events, the talented actress Radhika Madan has found herself a seat at the jurors’ team at this year’s International Emmy Awards making her the youngest Indian to make it on the jury. The Semi-Final round took place in Mumbai on the 18th of August.

She wrote on Instagram- “So overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year’s Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn’t trade for anything. Thank you universe.”

With back to back hits and releases, Radhika has had quite a busy and exciting year yet. From “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo” to Kuttey and Kacchey Limbu, she has many more still in the pipeline! Radhika is now gearing for releases in 2023 including Sanaa, Oscar contender Soorarai Pottru’s remake featuring Akshay Kumar, Mikhil Musale directorial Happy Teacher’s Day, and Rumi Ki Sharafat directed by known ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya.

‘Learned everything from TV,’ says Radhika Madan

She said, “I have learnt everything from television. What you can learn on TV, you can’t learn anywhere else.”

On switching from television to films

When I was transitioning from TV to film, there was no work, nothing. By God’s grace my show was a hit and leaving it at that peak was really risky and that too for a dream that I didn’t know was going to work out or not. I had to start from scratch. But I had to take that leap of faith. A lot of people were telling me that nothing is going to work out, you should stay back and work here for 2-3 more years.