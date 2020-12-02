Radhika Apte's Hollywood film A Call To Spy to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December

Radhika Apte's espionage thriller A Call To Spy is based on three World War II heroines and also stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic.

Radhika Apte's espionage thriller A Call To Spy will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December, the streaming service has announced.

Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, A Call To Spy is the untold true story of three World War II heroines, starring Radhika Apte, Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic. The movie marks Apte's international film debut.

Apte, who plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan in the film, says in a statement, “I couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe and I am extremely excited about the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video. Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world.”

Talking about the film’s premiere on the service, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, says, “A Call to Spy is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore/witness in prominence. Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India.”

The story revolves around the unsung female spies of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE), who worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France. Katic plays Vera Atkins (also the inspiration behind Ian Fleming's Miss Moneypenny), who recruits Hall, an American journalist from Baltimore with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a wireless officer of Indian descent and a pacifist.