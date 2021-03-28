Radhika Apte to play a spy in Mrs Undercover, also starring Sumeet Vyas; see first look poster
Mrs Undercover, led by Radhika Apte, marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta.
Actor Radhika Apte has come on board to play a spy in her forthcoming film Mrs Undercover, the makers announced on Sunday.
Abir Sengupta, who directed Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, has turned producer with the film.
Mrs Undercover marks the directorial debut of writer-director Anushree Mehta. The film also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.
The makers revealed the film's teaser poster, which aims to indicate the "interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun".
Here is the poster
An Indian housewife with a gun is one deadly combination, ain't it?
Presenting the first look poster of my next film, a Spy- Entertainer that has me in & as #MrsUndercover!@vyas_sumeet #RajeshSharma @anushreeAmehta @AbirSenguptaa @vaarunbajaj @B4UMotionPics pic.twitter.com/6HmOwItI1C
— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) March 28, 2021
Apte said when Mehta approached her with the film's script, she was surprised with its "novelty", which has now translated to the film's poster.
"When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience.
"I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.
Mehta said it was "surreal" to share the first look of the film with the audience.
"The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character," the debutante director said.
Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films & Knight Sky Movies, Mrs Undercover is produced by Ishan Saksena, Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.
