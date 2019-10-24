You are here:

Radhika Apte makes directorial debut with short film Sleepwalkers, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami

Radhika Apte is all set toturn director for the first time with short film Sleepwalkers, produced by Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey’s MacGuffin Pictures, and Lalit Prem Sharma of Colosceum. The 30-minute-long film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami in the lead.

In a statement to Mirror, Chaubey states Sleepwalkers is about "something that concerns us all." Lalit adds, “Sleepwalkers, as the title goes, will set us up to reflect on our everyday actions and the expectations we have in our relationship with Mother Nature. That's important to us in a film. It should not just entertain, and tell a story but also leave you questioning and reflecting on your own action and deeds.”

Speaking about her experience of turning a director, Radhika says the film happened by chance. She reveals she was trying to write a short when Lalit, Honey, and Abhishek decided to produce her film right away.

While Macguffin has earlier financed Konkona Sensharma’s critically acclaimed A Death in the Gunj, Colosceum is associated with such projects as Neeraj Ghawan's Juice and Kanu Behl's Binnu Ka Sapna.

Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Sleepwalkers, the report states. During the filming process, Gulshan Devaiah shared several stills from the sets.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:08:41 IST