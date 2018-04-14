You are here:

Radhika Apte joins Stana Katic, Sarah Megan Thomas in upcoming thriller based on World War II

Actor Radhika Apte is all set to feature in an untitled female-driven World War II drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

The Padman star will feature in the film based on real-life spies in the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "secret army", Deadline reported.

Apte took to Twitter to confirm the news and captioned the post as "Next project". The actor will play Noor Inayat Khan, a pacifist of Indian descent who was the first female wireless operator.

The movie revolves around British intelligence officer Vera Atkins, played by Castle alum, Katic, and the two women she sends into France as spies, Khan (Apte) and Virginia Hall (Thomas).

How these women form a sisterhood while struggling with the missions entrusted with to change the course of war, is the story of the movie.

Linus Roache and Rossif Sutherland also star in the war thriller.

Lydia Dean Pilcher (Queen of Katwe) will direct and produce the film. Thomas wrote the screenplay and is also attached as producer. Principal photography is scheduled to begin this spring.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 17:01 PM