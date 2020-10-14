Radhe Maa's appearance on Bigg Boss 14 irks Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad; president calls her 'so-called god-woman'

Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president says the body has disassociated itself with Radhe Maa, claiming she's 'neither a saint nor an ascetic.'

The brief appearance of self-proclaimed god woman Radhe Maa aka Sukhvider Kaur in Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan has disappointed and irked the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP). The president of the akhara parishad Mahant Narendra Giri said that Radhe Maa is neither a saint nor is she an ascetic.

The apex body of saints and seers has also completely disassociated itself with Radhe Maa.

"She is not associated with any akhara. Earlier, the Juna Akhara had conferred the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' on Radhe Maa but later, when they saw her true colours, she was expelled from there," a report by news agency IANS quoted Mahant Narendra Giri saying.

He also claimed that the "so-called god woman" had no knowledge of religion and scriptures and she is just well-versed in singing and dancing that does not make her a religious person.

Mahant Narendra Giri also urged people not to equate Radhe Maa with saints and seers. He added that she was free to attend and participate in any show as it was her decision and choice.

]The AKAP in 2017 came up with a list of fake babas which included the name of Radhe Maa.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad comes out with a list of Fake Babas: Asaram, Radhe Maa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Narayan Sai, Nirmal Baba,Om Baba pic.twitter.com/Q7wRMDtuwe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2017

After the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 earlier this month, Radhe Maa was again seen in the house blessing the contestants of the reality show.

The self-proclaimed god-woman interacted with the participants and explained to them the importance of a "mother" asking the contestants to respect their parents.

One of the participants, Sidharth Shukla also touched Radhe Maa's feet to seek her blessings and get a sacred red thread from her.

She also danced in the Bigg Boss house while the contestants cheered her on.