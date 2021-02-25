Rachel Green's character quirk uncovered? Viral video shows Friends star Jennifer Aniston's vocal tick across the show

After a TikTok user pointed out Jennifer Aniston has a 'vocal tick,' a compilation video showing Rachel Green clearing her throat throughout Friends has gone viral.

Even more than two and a half decades after Friends first aired, its iconic characters continue to remain pop-culture staples. To top that off, the post-pandemic world has allowed netizens to spread their metaphorical wings and excavate or churn out viral content.

Recently, a TikTok user pointed out that Jennifer Aniston "has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any [episode] that she’s in. It’s very specific, and it’s very hard to unsee once you notice it.” However, the Los Angeles Times notes that the observation is not new.

Earlier, a Reddit user compiled a video of the fashion icon Rachel Green, portrayed by Aniston, and what appears to be her character quirk. Spanning 2 minute 17 seconds, the video highlights scenes from all 10 seasons where Aniston is seen clearing her throat before any important dialogue.

The actress had previously expressed her disappointment as the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special remains delayed. The unscripted special was set to reunite the entire cast on the comedy's original soundstage, but due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, the production dates for the HBO Max special have yet to be announced.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Looking on the bright side, the Murder Mystery actor went on to point out that this only gives them "more time" to make the reunion "even more exciting."

Aniston added, "It's going to be super. I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."