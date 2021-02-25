Rachel Green's character quirk uncovered? Viral video shows Friends star Jennifer Aniston's vocal tick across the show
After a TikTok user pointed out Jennifer Aniston has a 'vocal tick,' a compilation video showing Rachel Green clearing her throat throughout Friends has gone viral.
Even more than two and a half decades after Friends first aired, its iconic characters continue to remain pop-culture staples. To top that off, the post-pandemic world has allowed netizens to spread their metaphorical wings and excavate or churn out viral content.
Recently, a TikTok user pointed out that Jennifer Aniston "has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any [episode] that she’s in. It’s very specific, and it’s very hard to unsee once you notice it.” However, the Los Angeles Times notes that the observation is not new.
Earlier, a Reddit user compiled a video of the fashion icon Rachel Green, portrayed by Aniston, and what appears to be her character quirk. Spanning 2 minute 17 seconds, the video highlights scenes from all 10 seasons where Aniston is seen clearing her throat before any important dialogue.
Check out the video here
The actress had previously expressed her disappointment as the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special remains delayed. The unscripted special was set to reunite the entire cast on the comedy's original soundstage, but due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, the production dates for the HBO Max special have yet to be announced.
"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."
Looking on the bright side, the Murder Mystery actor went on to point out that this only gives them "more time" to make the reunion "even more exciting."
Aniston added, "It's going to be super. I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
With Disney's WandaVision and The Mandalorian, audiences show preference for weekly installments over binge-watching
Shows like Disney’s The Mandalorian have proved that delivering episodes to an entertainment-hungry nation in small tantalising viewing snacks is equally as effective as the all-you-can-watch feast. Audiences want to be tickled and teased.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat's Haryana residence robbed; jewellery, licensed revolver, other valuables stolen
Phogat reported gold and silverware, a silver pot, Rs 10 lakh cash, jewellery, among other valuables as missing, adding that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix's well-intentioned Elisa Lam docu makes some missteps
Netflix's Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, about the Elisa Lam case, is not the story you think it is. It's a human tragedy, not a paranormal mystery.