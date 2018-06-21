Rachel Bilson on The O.C. reboot: Others won't do it, will have to be based only on my character

Los Angeles: Actress Rachel Bilson is all game to act in a reboot of the hit TV show The O.C., which was a major hit 15 years ago, but she doesn't think it will work.

However, the series in which she co-starred Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan, is not going to be remade anytime soon, reports etonline.com.

"I mean, I would do it. I'll tell you about three people that wouldn't do it - five people? Six people? Eight people, let's be honest," said Bilson.

She joked that any reboot would have to be "Summer time in the O.C." after her character Summer Roberts.

Bilson said she barely remembers what happened to her yesterday, but on reminiscing her first time on the set of the show, she said, "It was pretty crazy. I guess I didn't really know what to expect. I think we kind of felt like, ‘Oh, this could be a special thing.' It was a weird time, but it was a lot of fun."

"Summer was so long ago that I don't really remember what she's like. She was a lot younger, but I think you always bring a part of yourself to a character, so I think there's definite elements of that for sure."

Jun 21, 2018