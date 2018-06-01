Race 3: Remo D'Souza reveals Anil Kapoor did all stunts by himself, calls his energy 'mesmerising'

Anil Kapoor is winning the game at age defying fitness. As the release of Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 gets closer, the director has revealed that the 61-year-old star did all the stunts by himself.

As per a report in DNA, talking about his experience of working with Kapoor, Remo D’Souza recalled being "awestruck and mesmerised on the first day of the shoot in Abu Dhabi". He said Kapoor took the energy on the sets to a different level with his "vivaciousness, positivity and excitement".

He also said that the actor used to religiously call him the night before shoot days to revise his part, from costumes to dialogues. About the actor doing his own stunts he said “Anil Sir always wanted to be prepared the day before to avoid any delays. Not only was he always punctual on the sets, but his enthusiasm and spontaneity to do all the action stunts himself at this age is what inspired me the most.”

The actor reportedly has a dramatic and high octane entry scene. Race 3 marks Kapoor’s third film with the Race franchise. In the first two parts, directed by duo Abbas-Mustan, Kapoor played the role of Inspector RD and delivered hilarious punches. His latest role however is being reported to have little in common with his previous role.

The movie is set to release on 15 June, 2018 and also stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

