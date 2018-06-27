Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's action-adventure mints Rs 161.02 cr in 12 days

When the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 released in May, his numerous fans were left overjoyed seeing their superstar jumping off speeding cars, firing bazookas and even flying in the air in spandex. Actress Daisy Shah says in the trailer: "Our business is our business, none of your business" — what followed was a string of memes.

The film's opening business estimated a massive Rs 29.17 crore at the box office on 15 June, and it became 2018's highest grosser in terms of the opening day collections. But Race 3's effect on the ticket windows seems to be simmering with every passing day.

Like every Salman Khan film, Race 3 was also expected to take the cash registers by storm. But this action adventure — third in the Race franchise — has not even crosses the Rs 200 crore mark, which is a regular feature of Salman Khan films.

According to a report by The Times of India, Race 3 has raked in Rs 2.25 crore on its 12th day at the box office, taking its total collections to Rs 161.02 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote for BollywoodHungama explaining this "underperformance" of the Salman Khan starrer. He says, "Salman ensured a terrific start for the film, so there’s no doubting his star power. Having said that, the screenwriting has to be watertight to sustain after the initial hype settles down. That’s precisely where Race 3 faltered."

Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 18:10 PM