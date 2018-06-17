You are here:

Race 3 box-office collection: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 65 crores in two days of release

FP Staff

Jun,17 2018 17:08:56 IST

When Daisy Shah said the following lines — Our business is our business, none of our business — in the film Race 3, it became fuel for a string of viral memes. Today those lines fit perfectly to the box-office business that the film is doing ever since its release on 15 June.

The poster of Race 3

The poster of Race 3. Facebook

In spite of major reviews not in favour of the film — highlighting the poor screenplay, loose story and weak performances (but great action) — it has managed to pull audiences to the silver screen. On its second day, Race 3 raked in Rs 38.14 crore thus taking its gross total at Rs 67.31 crore.

Read: Race 3 movie review: Salman Khan’s generic conversation with his fans is no match for Saif Ali Khan’s coolth

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office figures of the film:

The big budget entertainer has been shot across exotic locations and boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandes, Saqib Salim, Daisy Shah and Freddie Daruwala.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, Race 3 released in 2D as well as 3D format across Indian theatres on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 17:09 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Race #Race 3 #Salman Khan

