Race 3 box-office collection: Salman Khan-starrer crosses Rs 65 crores in two days of release

When Daisy Shah said the following lines — Our business is our business, none of our business — in the film Race 3, it became fuel for a string of viral memes. Today those lines fit perfectly to the box-office business that the film is doing ever since its release on 15 June.

In spite of major reviews not in favour of the film — highlighting the poor screenplay, loose story and weak performances (but great action) — it has managed to pull audiences to the silver screen. On its second day, Race 3 raked in Rs 38.14 crore thus taking its gross total at Rs 67.31 crore.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office figures of the film:

#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]... #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz... Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again... ₹ 100 cr+ weekend on the cards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: ₹ 67.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

The big budget entertainer has been shot across exotic locations and boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandes, Saqib Salim, Daisy Shah and Freddie Daruwala.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, Race 3 released in 2D as well as 3D format across Indian theatres on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 17:09 PM