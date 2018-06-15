Race 3 actors Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim congratulated on Twitter by their siblings Sunny Deol, Huma Qureshi

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol has wished his younger brother Bobby for his latest release Race 3 and hopes the film is a historical success like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was for him.

"My little brother, all the best. 17 years ago Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released on this day. May Race 3 be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team," he tweeted along side a photograph of Bobby.

Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Actress Huma Qureshi says her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who features in Race 3, is a sincere and hardworking boy. "The best and the hottest brother in the world! My star. I've seen you toil every single day always smiling... Definitely the most sincere and hardworking boy ever! I believe in you more than anything else in the world my jaan Saqib Saleem Race 3. Waiting for the world see you shine now."

The best & the hottest brother in the world!My star ⭐️I've seen u toil every single day always smiling.. definitely THE most sincere &hardworking boy ever! I believe in u more than anything else in the world my jaan @Saqibsaleem #Race3 Waiting for the world see you shine now ❤ pic.twitter.com/nGgOZAARy8 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 14, 2018

Race 3 also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. It released on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:10 PM