Raazi teaser introduces Alia Bhatt as Sehmat; Meghna Gulzar's film trailer to be released on 10 April

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is one of the most eagerly-awaited films this year. Starring young powerhouse performers like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat.

The teaser of the upcoming film was recently released on Twitter. In a dark, dingy room a telephone rings. We see a burqa-clad Bhatt surreptitiously picking up the phone and in a hushed voice asking updates about the other side [of the border]. She also assures the other person on the line that they will meet at a certain pre-decided place and then she hangs up the phone. She puts her veil back on her face and leaves the room, also the leaving the audience inquisitive about the whole story.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the teaser of Raazi unveiling Bhatt’s character Sehmat:

Get ready to meet Sehmat... #RaaziTrailer on 10 April 2018... Stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Meghna Gulzar... Produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta... 11 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/f3ugzmlPgq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018

The premise of the story happens to be in tandem with Sikka’s novel, which is based on real events to an extent. Bhatt plays the role of a Kashmiri girl who marries the son of a high placed Pakistani officer (played by Kaushal) and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence agency.

Raazi is backed by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. This is Meghna Gulzar’s fifth film after Filhaal (2002), Just Married (2007), Dus Kahaaniya –Puranmaashi (2007) and Talvar (2015).

Raazi is slated to release on 13 May. The trailer for the film will be out on 10 April.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 13:52 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 13:52 PM