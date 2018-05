You are here:

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film

In this Firstpost interview with Vikram Thapa, Alia Bhatt discusses the challenges she faced — from learning Morse code to acing the Kashmiri accent — while shooting Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, a film Vicky Kaushal says is "much more than a war film."

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 20:43 PM