Raazi opening weekend box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer espionage drama rakes in Rs 32.94 cr

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi is well on its way to becoming yet another box office success of the year as it capped a strong opening weekend with a Rs 14.11 crore showing on Sunday.

The film opened with Rs 7.53 crore on Friday and then collected Rs 11.3 crore on Saturday. With its Sunday showing, it is now up to a total of Rs 32.94 crore in India.

#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already declared the film a hit but said that its Monday numbers will lay out the trend for weekdays. If it continues its strong showing, then it could be a superhit.

In Raazi, Bhatt play Sehmat, an Indian spy who marries the son of an influential Pakistani army officer. After undergoing rigorous training, she starts leaking details of Pakistan's military strategy to Indian agencies.

While Bhatt plays the indomitable Sehmat with conviction, Vicky Kaushal shines as the subdued husband. The film has been appreciated for being its taut screenplay and its handling of human relations and the extent to which they are affected by patriotism, which Bollywood usually struggles to get right.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 11:57 AM