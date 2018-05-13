Raazi Day 2 box office collection: Alia Bhatt's espionage thriller earns a neat Rs 11 crore

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles, has been riding high. After witnessing an impressive opening of Rs 7.53 crore, the espionage thriller recorded 50 per cent growth on Saturday. According to trade analysts, Raazi earned Rs 11.30 crore on the second day of its release.

#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect ₹ 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 18.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

The film is expected to rake in close to Rs 31 crore over the opening weekend owing to rave reviews and strong word of mouth.

In Raazi, Bhatt play Sehmat, an Indian spy who marries the son of an influential Pakistani army officer. After undergoing rigorous training, she starts leaking details of Pakistan's military strategy to Indian agencies.

While Bhatt plays the indomitable Sehmat with conviction, Kaushal shines as the subdued husband. The film has been appreciated for being its taut screenplay and its handling of human relations and the extent to which they're affected by patriotism, which Bollywood usually struggles to get right.

