Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuses to back down while investigating a murder case

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Radhika Apte will soon be seen together in the upcoming Netflix original titled Raat Akeli Hai.

Netflix released the trailer of the crime thriller on Friday. The trailer shows Nawazuddin (Jatil Yadav) in the role of a cop, investigating the murder of a local politician. While the family of the politician, who is killed during his second wedding, calls it an accident, Nawazuddin smells a rat.

During the course of the interrogation, he realises that each member of the family is hiding something. He also faces hurdle from a sinister politician (Aditya Srivastava) and his own boss (Tigmanshu Dhulia) while investigating the case.

Radhika is seen playing the role of a mysterious woman, who is the new bride of the deceased. The trailer also shows Nawazuddin inclining towards Radhika's sequence of events and using her inputs to try and solve the murder case. But similar to the recent Hollywood film starring Daniel Craig, Knives Out, nobody from the family can be ruled out as a suspect, even Radhika Apte's character.

It is one of the 17 originals which will make their entry on the streaming platform in the coming weeks. The film also features Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

“Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that draws you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey,” said Radhika Apte in a recent statement.

On the other hand, the Pad Man actress said that she is playing the character of Radha “who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious.” She added that uncovering different layers of the character offered her an inspiring challenge.

The movie is directed by Honey Trehan, who is making his debut as director, and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. Raat Akeli Hai will release on 31 July.