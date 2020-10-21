Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari in Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar due to conflicting schedules
Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, who were last seen in Sangathamizhan, will reunite for Tughlaq Durbar.
Raashi Khanna has replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in the Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, which stars Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. The makers announced Khanna's inclusion in the film with a poster on social media.
Check out the announcement here
Happy to announce that #RaashiKhanna is playing as female lead in @VijaySethuOffl 's #TughlaqDurbar 😊😊
Team #TughlaqDurbar welcomes you aboard @RaashiKhanna 💐💐@DDeenadayaln @Lalit_SevenScr @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/AR0aAcHZ0B
— Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) October 20, 2020
Hydari, on her part, took to her social media pages and announced that she has backed out of the project. The actor wrote that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world, including the Indian film industry to a standstill and while work has slowly started, there have been delays and schedules are being reassessed.
She wrote that feels a responsibility towards finishing projects she had already begun shooting for without causing any delays to the ones yet to start.
"Keeping the current scenario in mind, I in consultation with the producer, Mr Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal have decided to take a step back from a project we were all looking forward to,” she said.
She further wished the director, Deenadayal, Sethupathi and the entire team of Tughlaq Durbar the very best for the project.
Hydari also announced that the baton of the female lead has now been handed to Khanna, writing, "Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film!"
Read her statement here
pic.twitter.com/c0BohtYLVt — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 20, 2020
In an interaction with The Times of India, director Deenadayal said that they tried their best to work out the date issues with Hydari but it did not work.
Sethupathi and Khanna were last seen in Vijay Chander's Sangathamizhan.
