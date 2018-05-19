Raambo 2 movie review: Sharan, Ashika Ranganath-starrer is part-funny, part-forgettable

2/5









Male comedians who go up the ladder to face the arc lights as heroes have a tough time in choosing the right kind of scripts. They are supposed to make the audiences laugh, and dance with leading ladies in colorful costumes, and bash up the villains if the need arises. The rise to stardom for these particular men is usually not paved with bouquets. Santhanam in Tamil, Sunil in Telugu and Sharan in Kannada are trying their best to whip up a serene place for themselves in their respective hubs.

All these actors are more or less following the same mantra – giving the viewers masala films with a twist. Sometimes the mantra works. And when it does not, their movies fall into the pits of dreary mess.

Sharan, who has hit the sweet spot at the box office with his recent films, stars in Raambo 2 along with the Mugulu Nage girl Ashika Ranganath. The trend of cashing in on popular titles has made the makers to call this film Raambo 2. The storylines of the two films do not intersect anywhere.

With comedians-turned-heroes, a guaranteed set of gags will be ready to pounce upon you as soon as the opening credits come to an end. In this film, we are introduced to Sharan’s character, Krish, through an elaborate buildup. He has been told by his father to discard routine-ness and seek variety in everything. Krish uses this formula so much that he makes his parents move cities every now and then. The first few minutes are hilarious. It shows you how high school level comedy writing is sufficient to spruce up ordinary scenes.

By this point, the movie’s director, Anil Kumar, makes sure that you are pretty aware of the direction the film is going to take. Vidyullekha Raman appears in a cameo to take us on a ride of 'fat jokes'. She hass always been seen as the heroine’s friend. And Raambo 2 is not the one that is going to experiment in this department either.

Raman is mainly employed in these types of movies to bring out giggles from the front-benchers, which she does finely. And when the camera shifts to Ashika’s presence, the film wears a different headgear and begins to look like a road movie.

The moral ambiguity present in the leads’ characters is kitschy – it does not do justice to the premise. When Krish questions Mayuri’s (Ashika) actions regarding her behaviour with men, or when Mayuri teaches Krish a lesson by mouthing some lines about the importance of relationships, there is nothing to hold on to. It does not alter the way we see them. The scenes are devoid of both laughter and seriousness.

The addition of Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila, used as a measure to heighten the comedy quotient, helps somewhat strangely. Sadhu is funny here and so is Chikkanna. What should not have made to the final cut is, however, the trashy humor featuring Kuri Prathap.

Apart from Prathap’s inane side-track, there is another prickly issue in the script. The third act that holds the key to the suspense element of the car chases is stupid. The unnecessary sentimental drama in the last half hour takes away the fun factor from the rest of the film.

Since most of Raambo 2 was shot in the Western Ghats, we can keep our eyes glued to the screen. The green expansiveness will make you draw a list of 'places to visit'. And Arjun Janya’s music will tempt you in the nicest way to put on those dancing shoes to shake your leg to 'Chuttu Chuttu'.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018 13:06 PM