You are here:

R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist for Rocketry leads to hilarious memes

It seems like R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has caught the fancy of the meme lords.

The actor, who is making his upcoming directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, shared a few pictures documenting the long transformation, which took him almost 14 hours. While Twitter unanimously agreed Madhavan's look bore uncanny similarity to Nambi Narayan. But they did not delay in finding their fodder for hilarious memes.

As the internet immersed itself in the #10YearChallenge, netizens posted two adjacent pictures of Madhavan, comparing his look without makeup to with the one with white beard and hair. Interesting still, Madhavan himself appreciated some of the viral memes that have been circulating online.

Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019

Three stages of life-

1. You believe in Santa.

2. You don't believe in Santa.

3. You become Santa. pic.twitter.com/SCioTH2EII — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 23, 2019

*phone call* she: ek second hold karo pic.twitter.com/A9y5xBedhZ — Maithun - HMP (@Being_Humor) January 23, 2019

1) started doing CA 2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019

Make goa plan. Finally Going. pic.twitter.com/R6coJAjAm2 — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) January 23, 2019

Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx — Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019

Pic 1 :: Proposed Airport in Vashi. Pic 2 :: Still waiting pic.twitter.com/ynu9IR9Qaw — Sunny (@beingSunil__) January 23, 2019

*My Uncle* When Afridi When Afridi played his first played his last international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019

*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.* 1) How you really look .

2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019

Entering MBBS By the time you finish MBBS, MD, fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 11:40:48 IST