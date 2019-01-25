You are here:

R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist for Rocketry leads to hilarious memes

FP Staff

Jan 25, 2019 11:40:48 IST

It seems like R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has caught the fancy of the meme lords.

The actor, who is making his upcoming directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, shared a few pictures documenting the long transformation, which took him almost 14 hours. While Twitter unanimously agreed Madhavan's look bore uncanny similarity to Nambi Narayan. But they did not delay in finding their fodder for hilarious memes.

As the internet immersed itself in the #10YearChallenge, netizens posted two adjacent pictures of Madhavan, comparing his look without makeup to with the one with white beard and hair. Interesting still, Madhavan himself appreciated some of the viral memes that have been circulating online.

 

 

