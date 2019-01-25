R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist for Rocketry leads to hilarious memes
It seems like R Madhavan's transformation into 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has caught the fancy of the meme lords.
The actor, who is making his upcoming directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, shared a few pictures documenting the long transformation, which took him almost 14 hours. While Twitter unanimously agreed Madhavan's look bore uncanny similarity to Nambi Narayan. But they did not delay in finding their fodder for hilarious memes.

After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO???🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀 #rocketryfilm @tricolourfilm @media.raindrop @vijaymoolan
As the internet immersed itself in the #10YearChallenge, netizens posted two adjacent pictures of Madhavan, comparing his look without makeup to with the one with white beard and hair. Interesting still, Madhavan himself appreciated some of the viral memes that have been circulating online.
Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019
Three stages of life-
1. You believe in Santa.
2. You don't believe in Santa.
3. You become Santa. pic.twitter.com/SCioTH2EII
— The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 23, 2019
*phone call* she: ek second hold karo pic.twitter.com/A9y5xBedhZ — Maithun - HMP (@Being_Humor) January 23, 2019
1) started doing CA 2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019
Make goa plan. Finally Going. pic.twitter.com/R6coJAjAm2 — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) January 23, 2019
Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx
— Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019
Pic 1 :: Proposed Airport in Vashi. Pic 2 :: Still waiting pic.twitter.com/ynu9IR9Qaw — Sunny (@beingSunil__) January 23, 2019
Invoice Submitted. .|. Payment Released. pic.twitter.com/HrV999O2Ll — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 24, 2019
*My Uncle* When Afridi When Afridi played his first played his last international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019
*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.*
1) How you really look .
2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019
Entering MBBS By the time you finish MBBS, MD, fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019
