R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the Best Film award at 69th National Film Awards. The film that was a biographical drama on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was Madhavan’s directorial debut and was critically acclaimed.

Madhavan also plays the lead role in the movie.

Released theatrically on July 1, the movie received praise from the critics as well as the audience. Madhavan said he is excited about the Hindi OTT premiere of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and is hoping to reach out to a wide audience.

“This is one story I felt the world needed to know. The boon of OTT has paved the way for viewers to watch content with ease of convenience and catch films in case they have missed the theatrical release window. “Rocketry’s premiere in Hindi on Voot Select will help us connect with audiences from all parts of the country and I’m looking forward to more love pouring in, the actor-director said in a statement.

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect became available for streaming on Prime Video from July 26, 2022.