R Madhavan will lend his voice to the upcoming Discovery+ science documentary titled, India’s Space Odyssey.

The documentary will premier on 7 October 2021 on Discovery+ to mark the celebration of the 60 year-long successful journey of India’s space programme. Narrated in Hindi by Madhavan, the documentary captures the landmark endeavours achieved during India’s Space Programme which ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) succeeded. The journey was commenced by Dr Homi J. Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai on India’s quest to become a leader in space exploration and pioneering space technology.

Produced by Miditech Studios, India’s Space Odyssey features different experts from ISRO as well as space historians & researchers and most notably, the former Chairman of ISRO, Dr G Madhavan Nair. The experts speak about their challenging yet wholesome journey while working in India’s Space Programme. The film documents how India decided to go to space with Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of the Indian Space Programme at the helm. It also highlights the foundation set up by Bhabha and Sarabhai who guided ISRO in upholding its mission of bringing the benefits of space to the service of the nation, making it one of the most decorated and largest space agencies in the world.

Using a combination of expert interviews, archive footage and graphic representations this special documentary captures the journey so far and further highlights India’s most revolutionising space developments with the highly complex Chandraayan and Mangalyaan missions.

“The Indian Space programme since its inception has achieved significant feats, thanks to the contributions of all the people who have worked alongside the programme. We are delighted that a platform like Discovery has been taking these initiatives to the people in an attempt to encourage and inspire them,” said Dr K Sivan, Chairman ISRO, Secretary DOS.

R. Madhavan on narrating India’s Space Odyssey said “Curiosity has brought humans to where we are today, and it will continue to do so. I thank Discovery India for this wonderful learning opportunity, and I feel honoured to have lent my voice to a project that could inspire future generations to embark on their quest to explore space”.

