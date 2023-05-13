The recent news of Mass Maharaja, Ajay Devgn coming up with a supernatural thriller film, directed by Vikas Bahl has created massive anticipation among the audiences.

The producers – Panorama Studio and Ajay Devgn Ffilms are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast!

The versatile actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn for this untitled film in a pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in June.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, the film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.