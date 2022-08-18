R Madhavan breaks silence on boycott trend, says 'good film will work'

Recently at a promotional event in Mumbai, Madhavan has spoken about the ongoing boycotting and cancel culture.

After spellbinding the audience with his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and phenomenally essaying the character of Nambi Narayanan, R Madhavan is all set to enthral us with his upcoming mystery thriller film Dhokha: Round D Corner. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for Kookie Gulati’s directorial. And recently at a promotional event in Mumbai, Madhavan spoke about the ongoing boycotting and cancellation culture. Recently, big-ticket films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan faced the wrath of social media users, who made the call for a boycott that resulted in the underperformance of the films.

Needless to say, such boycott calls have sent shock waves in the industry. However, Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect performed brilliantly at the box office, amidst this cancellation culture. Now, while addressing the issue, Madhavan said he believes that the audience will not hesitate to visit the theatres if the makers release 'good films'. India Todayquoted R Madhavan as saying, “If we release good movies and people like them then they will naturally come to theatres.”

Moreover, the actor has also come forward in support of Jacqueline Fernandez, after the actress on Wednesday was named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Hindustan Times quoted R Madhavan as saying, “I hope she gets out of trouble very soon. I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. In fact, in our film fraternity, there have been a lesser number of tax raids.” The 3 Idiots actor added that he believes the film fraternity 'is working with full honesty', and added that he doesn’t think that this case 'will affect the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry'.

Coming back to Dhokha: Round D Corner, the suspense thriller created a lot of buzz after the makers released its teaser. Apart from Madhavan, the movie - which is all set to hit the theatres on 23 September - also features Khushali Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles.

