R. Kelly's lawyers claim rapper's learning disability led to his court absence in sexual abuse case

Washington DC: R. Kelly’s legal team claimed the rapper suffers a learning disability due to which he was unable to read the documents summoning him to be present before court in the alleged sexual abuse case.

R. Kelly is facing a lawsuit filed by Heather Williams. In her complaint, Williams claimed that Kelly had sexually abused her when she was 16.



According to TMZ, Kelly's lawyers Zaid Abdullah and Raed Shalabi filed the legal documents stating that when Kelly was called for hearing, he was serving in Cook County Jail for the child support case. Heather won a default judgement as Kelly failed to appear for the hearing.

The documents filed by the attorneys also claimed that the rapper "suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read. In essence, he cannot read.”

Kelly’s attorneys requested the court to give time to prepare for Kelly's defence. Kelly was indicted on 10 felony counts by the Cook County attorney’s office in February after he was accused of sexually abusing women.

The singer-songwriter is also engaged in the child support case for being unable to pay $161, 133 that he owed to his ex-wife Andrea Lee.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:44:30 IST

