R Kelly's former hairdresser goes public with sexual abuse allegations: 'Not ashamed of my past anymore'

One of the four anonymous women who allege they were sexually assaulted by R Kelly has spoken about her experience publicly for the first time in a new interview with CBS.

NEW: Lanita Carter, who, until now, was an anonymous accuser in the #RKelly criminal sexual abuse case, is speaking publicly for the first time about an alleged assault by the R&B singer.

“I've been carryin' this since 2003.” More Thurs on @CBSThisMorninghttps://t.co/wrPu0qQ2QZ pic.twitter.com/OoAFxWunTl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 27, 2019

Lanita Carter says the assault took place during the two years she worked as Kelly’s hair braider. “I was sexually abused by him, and I live after that, and I try to pick up the pieces every day. It’s hard but I’ll know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore," quotes The Hollywood Reporter.

Carter explained that it was difficult to stand up, as people kept defending the singer. "I finally realised, I don't want to be this victim. I don't want to be a part of this," she says. "Today I say: 'No more.' You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m saying about your favorite singer. But this is my life. This is my truth. This is what I have. This is a release. I’ve been carrying this since 2003 (sic)" said Carter during the interview.

Kelly, 52, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, he turned himself in Chicago court for the criminal charges on 23 February. Kelly has denied all the allegations and the singer’s next court hearing is scheduled in May.

Watch Carter's CBS interview here

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 09:54:23 IST