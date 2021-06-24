R Kelly jailed in New York City ahead of sex-trafficking trial in August
Kelly was moved from a detention centre in Chicago to Brooklyn in New York where he will likely stay ahead of his federal trial beginning on 9 August.
R&B singer R. Kelly has been jailed in New York City in anticipation of his sex-trafficking trial later this summer.
A federal prison website on Wednesday listed Kelly as an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He arrived there Tuesday afternoon from Chicago, where he was being held on similar charges.
Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.
A Chicago native, Kelly was held at the MCC Chicago for much of the time since his arrest in 2019 on federal charges involving racketeering, sex trafficking and obstruction. He was indicted in both Illinois and New York, reports CNN.
The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone. He has been appearing by video conference for hearings during the pandemic.
His trial is set for 9 August.
also read
Hong Kong govt to ban films that 'endanger national security' or question state's methods
The Hong Kong government now have the power to ban films from exhibition to “prevent or suppress any act or activity endangering national security,” it said in a statement.
Pixar's Luca, featuring Jacob Tremblay, revels in director Enrico Casarosa's warm, whimsical aesthetic
Luca has a few notes of gentle melancholy, but it isn’t the kind of Pixar movie that will turn adult viewers into bawling, trembling wrecks
Netflix's Penguin Town explores endangered life of African critters who make annual trips to South Africa's Simon Town
Endangered African penguins usually arrive in November and stay for six months, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes finding a nest and breeding