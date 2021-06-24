R Kelly jailed in New York City ahead of sex-trafficking trial in August

Kelly was moved from a detention centre in Chicago to Brooklyn in New York where he will likely stay ahead of his federal trial beginning on 9 August.

R&B singer R. Kelly has been jailed in New York City in anticipation of his sex-trafficking trial later this summer.

A federal prison website on Wednesday listed Kelly as an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He arrived there Tuesday afternoon from Chicago, where he was being held on similar charges.

Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

A Chicago native, Kelly was held at the MCC Chicago for much of the time since his arrest in 2019 on federal charges involving racketeering, sex trafficking and obstruction. He was indicted in both Illinois and New York, reports CNN.

The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone. He has been appearing by video conference for hearings during the pandemic.

His trial is set for 9 August.