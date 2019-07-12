R Kelly arrested in Chicago on charges of child pornography, 13 federal sex crimes

CHICAGO — Singer R Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman said. Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois. “The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details of the allegations would be released on Friday.

The new charges add to a mountain of legal woes for Kelly, who was acquitted a decade ago in 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women. Among them, three were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

The accusations pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials “J.P.” Prosecutors didn’t specify in the filing if she is the same person as one of the original four accusers who was also identified as “J.P.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press the 11 sex-related counts “are not really new.”

“They are the same conduct, just charged differently,” Greenberg said. “Same alleged victim, same timeframe, same facts." He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

The charges were brought after seven women, including his ex-wife, appeared on a Lifetime television documentary, Surviving R.Kelly, and accused him of emotional and sexual abuse.

The singer, known for such hits as 'I Believe I Can Fly' and 'Bump N’ Grind', spent a weekend in jail on the sex charges before being released on $100,000 bail on 25 February.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

