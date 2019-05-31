R Kelly accused with 11 new sexual assault charges that carry maximum term of 30 years in prison

CHICAGO | Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer R Kelly with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women over roughly a 10-year period that started in the late 1990s. Three of the women were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

The new charges pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials “J.P.” Prosecutors didn’t specify in the filing if she is the same person as one of the original four accusers who was also identified as “J.P.”

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press the 11 sex-related counts “are not really new.”

“They are the same conduct, just charged differently,” Greenberg said. “Same alleged victim, same timeframe, same facts.”

Kelly doesn’t face federal charges, but attorney Michael Avenatti told the AP on Thursday that he expects the singer to face “serious federal charges” in the coming weeks.

Avenatti, who says he represents three Kelly victims, two parents and two whistleblowers, said he has provided “significant evidence” against Kelly to federal prosecutors in multiple U.S. attorneys’ offices. He said he and his clients have been cooperating with prosecutors “for the better part of four months.”

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 10:25:54 IST

