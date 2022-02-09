'The film made talking about menstruation-related issues acceptable,' R Balki on why Pad Man is the most important movie he ever made.

R Balki’s Pad Man, inspired by and based on the life of visionary Arunachalam Muruganantham, was one of the most empowering stories in Indian cinema. Today, the film celebrates four successful years of hitting the theatres and sparking conversations across households. The film, starring Akshay Kumar as Muruganantham, was a massive success at the box office. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the film was widely appreciated for both, its clean storytelling and stellar performances by the cast.

R Balki’s school of filmmaking comprises of thought-provoking films that stay with you long after you leave the theatre. Pad Man is a leading example of the signature R Balki genre of films.

On the film’s four-year anniversary, filmmaker R Balki walked down the memory lane and spoke about why the film was an important one for him. He said, “It was an important film and ode to one of the most creative minds, Muruganantham, who went about breaking this taboo of menstruation-related issues. The film furthered his cause and made it an acceptable family conversation - a huge task in even the developed countries. For me, Pad Man is the most important film I have made so far. In the film, Akshay Kumar was at his best and lived the role. A 13-minute monologue with fluctuating emotions in one take! Very few actors have done that in cinema. Truly a performance that touched me even as we were filming it.”

Co-produced by Hope Productions, Cape of Good Films, Columbia Pictures, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies, the film crossed the 200-Crore mark at the box office. The R Balki directorial was co-written by the filmmaker along with Swanand Kirkire.