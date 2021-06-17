'With his vast business experience and his love for movies there can be no better person than Pranab to help grow Hope Productions,' R Balki said in a statement.

Filmmaker couple R Balki and Gauri Shinde on Thursday said they have partnered with media business veteran Pranab Kapadia as co-producer for their upcoming films to be made under their banner Hope Productions.

The couple's production house, which was founded in 2011, has backed their critically-acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, English Vinglish, Shamitabh, Padman, Ki & Ka, Dear Zindagi and Mission Mangal.

The company has also made a gamut of television commercials.

Balki said they are delighted to announce their partnership with Kapadia.

"We have known Pranab for about 10 years now, and have always admired his desire to make films and content that not only break the barriers of convention but also tell newer stories, which is well complemented with his sound business acumen.

"With his vast business experience and his love for movies there can be no better person than Pranab to help grow Hope Productions," Balki said in a statement.

The filmmaker revealed that there are four films in the pipeline, including a thriller, at their production house.

"Pranab will be partnering with us in our future ventures beginning with a thriller directed by me that begins filming in July this year, followed by three films planned for 2022," he added.

Kapadia has been in the industry for more than two decades and led the UK subsidiary of Reliance-owned Adlabs. He is also the founder of Moviegoers Entertainment Limited,

The producer said he is honoured and excited to collaborate with Balki and Shinde.

"Their unique style of storytelling, creating entertaining content and commercial success out of subjects that are considered taboo, is remarkable.

"After successfully producing award-winning films and commercials, collecting several accolades at prestigious Film Festivals around the world, their production company Hope Productions is now at the cusp of growth and I am excited to lead this," he said.