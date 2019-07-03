Quentin Tarantino on retiring from directing after 10th film: Given all I have to give to movies

Quentin Tarantino reckons he's nearing the end of his directorial career. For years now, the filmmaker has been hinting on closing his film shop once he hits his 10th film. Now that his ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is on the verge of getting a worldwide release, Tarantino is doubling down on his decision to retire from the industry.

In an interview to GQ Austraila, he said: “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing books and starting to write theater, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

When the interviewer suggested him to step down after the release of his penultimate film, Quentin quizzed for a moment and answered in affirmative. “Well, um,” says Tarantino, thinking it over for a second, “if it’s really well received, maybe I won’t go to 10. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

Quentin has been announcing his 10-film retirement plan for a while now, revealing it in detail in a 2014 interview with Deadline. “I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he said. “I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I’m not trying to ridicule anyone who thinks differently, but I want to go out while I’m still hard.… I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after this. It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, takes a telescopic look at the hippie Hollywood of 1969, as seen through the eyes of a waning movie star. It is slated to release in India on 9 August.

