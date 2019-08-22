Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick announce they are expecting their first child: We are very delighted

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella, announced today that they’re expecting their first child. The official statement, made to People, is brief and to the point: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.

The 56-year old director married Pick in November last year in an intimate ceremony after exchanging rings in June 2017. The two met back in 2009 amid Tarantino's press tour for his film Inglourious Basterds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before marrying Pick, Tarantino was dating costume designer Courtney Hoffman. In a 2009 interview to GQ, the director even revealed the reason on prioritising work over marriage, "When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else. It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way."

He continued, "I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."

On the work front, he released his ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 26 July starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.The film managed to rake in USD 180.2 million globally till 19 August. The movie hit the Indian big screens on 15 August, locking horns with Akshay Kumar, Viday Balan's space drama Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

