Quentin Tarantino, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul pay tribute to Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad actor Robert Forster

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, mourned the demise of Robert Forster who passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

The Oscar-nominated actor breathed his last in Los Angeles after battling brain cancer, the same day one of his last outings El Camino was released on streaming service Netflix. He is seen reprising his role as Ed Galbraith.

"Today the world is left with one less gentleman," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Tarantino in a statement.

"One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support," he added.

Tarantino even called casting the late actor in his 1997 film Jackie Brown as "one of the best choices" he ever made in his life.

In 1998, Forster was nominated for the Academy Award for the supporting role in the same film.

Aaron, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the new Breaking Bad spinoff, honoured his late co-actor and "a true gentleman" on Saturday.

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CokPGjIDzU — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 12, 2019

Many of his colleagues from the entertainment industry also paid their tributes to the actor, who has starred in films like Mulholland Drive and Medium Cool. Forster had completed two other projects this year - filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, an upcoming web series and Werewolf.

Here are the tweets.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster wasn’t only one of the best people I’ve ever known in the industry, he was one of the best people I’ve known anywhere... https://t.co/xp6QdzVXcP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 12, 2019

So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I had the immense privilege of working with him twice and, even more so, of being his friend. He stood for what is best in our industry; Grace, Class, Respect for his fellow artists. He will always be an inspiration. RIP https://t.co/e37tiSSKA6 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 12, 2019

So very sad at Roberts passing, he was a gift to me personally and a emotional part of our show. Prayers and condolences to his beautiful wife and family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 12, 2019



(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 16:02:12 IST