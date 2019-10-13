You are here:

Quentin Tarantino, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul pay tribute to Jackie Brown, Breaking Bad actor Robert Forster

FP Staff

Oct 13, 2019 16:02:12 IST

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, mourned the demise of Robert Forster who passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

The Oscar-nominated actor breathed his last in Los Angeles after battling brain cancer, the same day one of his last outings El Camino was released on streaming service Netflix. He is seen reprising his role as Ed Galbraith.

Robert Forster. Image from Twitter

"Today the world is left with one less gentleman," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Tarantino in a statement.

"One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support," he added.

Tarantino even called casting the late actor in his 1997 film Jackie Brown as "one of the best choices" he ever made in his life.

In 1998, Forster was nominated for the Academy Award for the supporting role in the same film.

Aaron, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the new Breaking Bad spinoff, honoured his late co-actor and "a true gentleman" on Saturday.

Many of his colleagues from the entertainment industry also paid their tributes to the actor, who has starred in films like Mulholland Drive and Medium Cool. Forster had completed two other projects this year - filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, an upcoming web series and Werewolf.

Here are the tweets.


(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 16:02:12 IST

